Multiple vaccine appointments available this week

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - If you’re still needing your vaccine, there are a few opportunities throughout the Quad Cities area this week.

Mercer County Health Department has Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics Monday through Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. You’ll have to contact their health department to set up an appointment.

Walk-in clinics will be hosted every Wednesday in May at the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Center. It’s from 8 a.m. to noon this week, they’ll be giving out Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

You can shop and then got your shot at the Durant Farmer’s market in Cedar County. They’re offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 5 to 6:30 this Wednesday.

Knox County is administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines this Wednesday from 3 to 8 pm. You can either set up an appointment through their health department or walk-in.

