BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is back to normal now on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge. For about an hour, emergency crews were responding to a vehicle blocking both lanes.

Traffic was backed up for over one mile.

Six Bettendorf Police officers and fire crews responded.

Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge. (SKYCAM)

