1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.

A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central...
A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

It happened Monday in an office park in south Orlando.

Police Lt. Diego Toruno says a man and a woman were entering the building when another man drove up and confronted them.

The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene. The woman managed to escape.

The suspect drove off but was later arrested.

Toruno says Orlando Police are trying to figure out how the three people might have been involved with each other.

