45 percent of Quad City residents fully vaccinated according to health officials

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced 112,730 people ages 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.(kwqc, rock island county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As of Monday, May 10, over 112,000 residents in Scott and Rock Island counties have been fully vaccinated.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced 112,730 people ages 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Officials say that equates to 45 percent of Scott and Rock Island county residents.

“Find a local vaccine appointment for yourself or share appointment information with family and friends: vaccines.gov or togetherqc.com,” health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department said. “The Camden Centre vaccination clinic will be open late on May 11 -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Normal hours at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.”

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, May 10, 2021

