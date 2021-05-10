Advertisement

Calla: The Mezzanine

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Calla Design Shop in The Village of East Davenport is featured in four segments during today’s PSL. In this segment, the loft part of the store known as “The Mezzanine” boutique area, filled with clothing and accessories, is featured. Kim Wessell is the guest on-site at her store. This retail space. The rest of Calla Design Shop features furniture, accessories, custom concrete tables, dinnerware, glassware, and seasonal Items. Their goal is to provide great design at affordable prices. Watch the segment to learn more.

Calla Design Shop / 1026 Mound Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 441-0202

The weather this weekend is perfect to HOP on down to the Village of East Davenport and visit 3 of the best Women's boutiques in the Quad Cities!

Posted by Calla on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Latest News

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, left, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, right, 21, both of Muscatine.
Second man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into Muscatine Public Safety building
Home Designs That Last
Home Designs That Last
Calla Home Accessories
Perfect Home Accessories & Gifts
Coffee Table Design Ideas