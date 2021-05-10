Cool night

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - After the healthy rain overnight where many locations saw 1-2 inches, more saw filtered sunshine Sunday afternoon! Highs today were mainly in the 50s. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and tomorrow highs will be near 60. Monday will have partly sunny skies and lighter winds than Sunday. There will be a small chance Monday evening to see a spotty shower to the south, while the rest of us stay dry. Overall, there will be dry conditions ahead and temperatures slowly rise through the week. Late Friday rain chances return.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 40°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 39°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

