Crews respond to early morning fire in Burlington; cause considered accidental

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries have been reported following a fire early Monday morning in Burlington.

Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of Whittier Street just after 6 a.m. for a report of a fire. Once crews arrived they found smoke showing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish the fire within the floor joists of the second floor.

The single-family home sustained an estimated $15,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000 in damages to contents inside according to officials.

The home is insured.

Officials say the fire was first spotted by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the exterior of the home. The house did have working smoke alarms, however, there was not enough smoke in the home to activate the alarms.

The fire started in electrical wiring in an older part of the home and is considered accidental.

Fire crews extinguished the fire just after 8 a.m. but did return to the home at 8:40 a.m. for smoke reappearing. Crews removed additional wall material and found insulation smoldering in an exterior wall.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by two West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

