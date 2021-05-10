Advertisement

Driver turns himself in following fatal crash from February in Moline

Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against 21-year-old Jose Alejandra Mejia-Martinez, of Davenport. The charge was for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a class 2 felony.(kwqc, moline police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal car accident that ended in the Mississippi River.

Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against 21-year-old Jose Alejandra Mejia-Martinez, of Davenport. The charge was for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a class 2 felony.

Police say the charge is an aggravated charge due to the DUI resulting in a death.

Back in February, officials announced a man had died after the car he was in became submerged in the Mississippi River. Francisco Javier Vera Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, officials told TV6 Mejia-Martinez was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and his name was not released prior due to him being hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash.

On May 6, Mejia-Martinez turned himself into the police department and was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Mejia-Martinez posted bond and was released on $30,000 bond. 

