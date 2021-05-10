Advertisement

Henry County: Woman arrested after tasing someone in Oakland Mills

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person has been arrested after officials say they used a taser on another person.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say 38-year-old Sherrie Benedict, of Fairfield, was arrested as a result.

They received a call just before 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 9, for an assault with an electrical stun device that had taken place in Oakland Mills.

Benedict is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon (injure or provoke fear).

Sherrie was detained by Fairfield Police Department and transported back to Henry County Jail.

Officials say they located the weapon during a search warrant.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Police Department assisted in this investigation.

