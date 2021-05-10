Historic tank returns to Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - After 101 years since it rolled off the production line, the Liberty Mark VIII tank has returned to the Rock Island Arsenal. The historic piece of military equipment arrived by a semi-tractor on May 10, 2021.

According to a news release, the Mark VIII, also known as the International Tank, was the first heavy tank produced by the U. S. It was a joint venture between the U.S. and Great Britain to design and manufacture a heavy tank for use during World War I.

“Rock Island Arsenal was designated to produce 100 of these tanks in January of 1919 at a cost of $35,000 each,” said Stephen “Patrick” Allie, director, Rock Island Arsenal Museum. “The first tank was completed on January 5, 1920 and the 100th was completed on June 5, 1920.”

The tanks were in service from 1920 to 1932. In 1932, they were withdrawn from service and stored until 1940, when 90 were shipped to Canada as training vehicles. Today, only three tanks remain, one in Great Britain, and two in the U.S., owned by the Army. With one now on the RIA, the other is a part of the Armor and Cavalry Training Support Facility at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“As the Army seeks to move historical collections to relevant Army Museums, it was only natural that the Mark VIII Tank be brought back to where it was built,” said Allie.

It will take a while for the tank to be camera-ready for visitors. Like many military historical treasures from past conflicts, it will need some polish. That process will be handled by the Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.

“After the tank arrives at the Arsenal, it will undergo restoration work to reinforce its structure and stabilize it, followed by a repainting,” said Allie.

Plans are underway for the tank to be displayed in a covered pavilion just down the street from the building where it was originally manufactured. It will serve as visual reminder of the contributions the Arsenal and its employees have made to our national defense efforts spanning from World War I to the present.

