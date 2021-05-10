Home Designs That Last

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Calla Design Shop in The Village of East Davenport is featured in four segments during today’s PSL. In this segment, we highlight performance fabrics that have amazing resiliency. Kim Wessell is the guest on-site at her store. This retail space features furniture, accessories, custom concrete tables, dinnerware, glassware, and seasonal Items. Their goal is to provide great design at affordable prices. Watch the segment to learn more.

Calla Design Shop / 1026 Mound Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 441-0202

We had a great time at market but are happy to be back open in store! ✨ Here are some photos from the trip. If you’re ready to update your home, stop in this weekend to talk. Open today 12-4 and tomorrow 11-4! Posted by Calla on Friday, April 30, 2021

