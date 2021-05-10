Home Designs That Last
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Calla Design Shop in The Village of East Davenport is featured in four segments during today’s PSL. In this segment, we highlight performance fabrics that have amazing resiliency. Kim Wessell is the guest on-site at her store. This retail space features furniture, accessories, custom concrete tables, dinnerware, glassware, and seasonal Items. Their goal is to provide great design at affordable prices. Watch the segment to learn more.
Calla Design Shop / 1026 Mound Street / Davenport, IA / (563) 441-0202
