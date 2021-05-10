Illinois begins coronavirus Bridge Phase this week

WHITESIDE CO. (KWQC) - All of Illinois, including Whiteside County, is set to enter the Bridge to Phase 5 on May 14th now that 70-percent of residents 65 and older are vaccinated and hospitalizations and deaths have remained stable.

The Bridge Phase is under the Restore Illinois Plan in which the state begins lifting mitigations and increasing outdoor and indoor capacity limits on business operations. During this phase, public health experts will continue to monitor the situation for a safe move to Phase 5 in which all capacity limits will be removed.

To enter Phase 5, at least 50-percent of residents 16 and older must be vaccinated and COVID-19 metrics must be stable or declining during a 28 day monitoring period. The earliest Illinois can enter Phase 5, if metrics remain stable, will be June 11th.

For information on how this Bridge Phase will change things for individual businesses, check the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities Bridge Phase document: dceoresources-ss-assets.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/public/Restore-Illinois/A-Bridge-to-Phase-5.pdf

