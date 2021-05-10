Advertisement

Keokuk man arrested, charged with possession, maintaining drug house

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 59-year-old Kenneth Howell, of Keokuk. His arrest stems from an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man and two minors have been arrested on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine in Keokuk.

Howell was arrested on May 6 and is being charged with delivery of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation, maintaining a drug house, unlawful possession of prescription pills and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two minors were arrested at the HyVee on May 7, officials say their arrests stem from a search warrant that was done in reference to Howell’s investigation.

The two minors are being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of marijuana, drug tax stamp violation, maintaining a drug house, unlawful possession of prescription pills and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT); Department of Narcotics Enforcement; Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, Lee County GHOST, Department of Juvenile Court and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

