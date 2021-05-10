Advertisement

Man charged in Breasia Terrell’s death waives preliminary hearing

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Scott County Sheriff's Office(Scott County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 48, filed the waiver Friday through his appointed attorney, Derek Jones, Scott County court records show.

He will be arraigned on May 27.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

According to arrest affidavits released Tuesday, Dinkins on or about July 10 removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

The girl’s remains were found on March 22 in a small body of water just north of DeWitt.

Dinkins has been in custody since July 10 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges. He has a pretrial conference on May 14 in the case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Latest News

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, left, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, right, 21, both of Muscatine.
Second man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into Muscatine Public Safety building
A minor is missing in Galesburg and police are asking for help from the community in locating...
Minor reported missing in Galesburg; has been missing since February
Expect a sun/cloud mix today with a few showers possible by afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday