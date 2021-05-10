Man charged in Breasia Terrell’s death waives preliminary hearing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 48, filed the waiver Friday through his appointed attorney, Derek Jones, Scott County court records show.

He will be arraigned on May 27.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Terrell’s death.

According to arrest affidavits released Tuesday, Dinkins on or about July 10 removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

The girl’s remains were found on March 22 in a small body of water just north of DeWitt.

Dinkins has been in custody since July 10 on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges. He has a pretrial conference on May 14 in the case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.