Minor reported missing in Galesburg; has been missing since February

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A minor is missing in Galesburg and police are asking for help from the community in locating her.

Police say 15-year-old Fayth Marie English, of Galesburg, has been missing since February 20, 2021.

“Fayth is a repeated runaway,” a release said that was posted to the department’s Facebook. “She has an issue with authority and following rules. She has a medical condition that needs attended to. We believe she is being harbored or held against her will by someone close to her. She has a scar on the left side of her nose.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 309-343-9151.

