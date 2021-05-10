Newest Convention & Wedding Space

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Development along the riverfront in East Moline in the area called “The Bend” is expanding at an exciting pace. There’s a new convention space that can hold any type of event called Bend XPO--A Modern Event Space. Joining PSL to talk about all the highlights of the HUGE 100K square feet of space is Brittany Haas, Director of Exhibition & Sales. Watch the interview to learn more.

BEnd XPO / 922 Mississippi Parkway / East Moline, IL / (309) 751-4280 / info@bendxpo.com

