Advertisement

Crime Scene Unit and police investigating scene in West Davenport

Davenport Police Dept. responded to a call on Calvin St. in Davenport Sunday afternoon.
Davenport Police Dept. responded to a call on Calvin St. in Davenport Sunday afternoon.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police were at a scene on the 1500 block of Calvin St. Sunday afternoon.

A TV6 crew said police tape and a Crime Scene Unit was outside a home. According to Davenport Police Dept., officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the area at about 1:25 p.m. but would not provide more detail.

Police were still on scene as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV6 is working to gather more information and will update this story.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Missing juvenile Devin Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd in the 800 block of Golden Valley...
UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser

Latest News

Galesburg pantry burglarized and trashed
Galesburg pantry burglarized and trashed, will reopen tomorrow
Galesburg pantry burglarized and trashed
Galesburg pantry burglarized and trashed
Pretty impressive rainfall amounts from this morning.
Your First Alert Forecast
A soggy start for Mother's Day with areas of moderate to heavy rain.
Your First Alert Forecast