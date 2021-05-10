Crime Scene Unit and police investigating scene in West Davenport
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police were at a scene on the 1500 block of Calvin St. Sunday afternoon.
A TV6 crew said police tape and a Crime Scene Unit was outside a home. According to Davenport Police Dept., officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the area at about 1:25 p.m. but would not provide more detail.
Police were still on scene as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV6 is working to gather more information and will update this story.
