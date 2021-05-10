Rock Island County reports 60+ new COVID-19 cases since last week

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The health department in Rock Island County on Monday announced 68 new cases of COVID-19 since their last report on Friday.

The total of confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 14,630.

There are currently 24 patients in the hospital with the virus, with the average age of newly infected patients at 37.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 5 women in their 40s

· 8 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 3 girls in their teens

· 4 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 8 men in their 40s

· 6 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 3 boys in their teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Tuesday, the clinic is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

