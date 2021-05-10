Advertisement

Rock Island Gate at Arsenal closed through Friday

The Rock Island Gate will be closed this week in support of DPW projects. Officials posted to...
The Rock Island Gate will be closed this week in support of DPW projects. Officials posted to Facebook saying it will be closed through Friday, May 14 to paint the railroad bridge and pave Beck Avenue from Building 242 to the Rock Island Gate.(roc island arsenal)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Gate will be closed this week in support of DPW projects. Officials posted to Facebook saying it will be closed through Friday, May 14 to paint the railroad bridge and pave Beck Avenue from Building 242 to the Rock Island Gate.

Officials with the arsenal say the Davenport Gate is open to support inbound and outbound traffic to and from Davenport and Rock island.

The left and right turns are allowed for traffic exiting the Arsenal during normal operation. All exiting vehicles are required to turn left toward Rock Island when the Government Bridge is closed due to barge traffic.

There are detour signs in place on Beck Avenue and Fort Armstrong Avenue that alert drivers to use the Davenport Gate.

Drivers crossing from Rock Island or Davenport may have longer wait times.

“Arsenal Traffic Only” signs are placed at the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge.

🚧 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 🚧 Rock Island Gate is closed 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟰 in support of DPW projects to paint the...

Posted by Rock Island Arsenal on Monday, May 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Latest News

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 59-year-old Kenneth...
Keokuk man arrested, charged with possession, maintaining drug house
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say 38-year-old Sherrie Benedict, of...
Henry County: Woman arrested after tasing someone in Oakland Mills
TV6 was thrilled to host The Pitch with United Way of the Quad Cities and the Quad-City Times....
Local organizations win big on The Pitch