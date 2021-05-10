Rock Island Gate at Arsenal closed through Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Gate will be closed this week in support of DPW projects. Officials posted to Facebook saying it will be closed through Friday, May 14 to paint the railroad bridge and pave Beck Avenue from Building 242 to the Rock Island Gate.

Officials with the arsenal say the Davenport Gate is open to support inbound and outbound traffic to and from Davenport and Rock island.

The left and right turns are allowed for traffic exiting the Arsenal during normal operation. All exiting vehicles are required to turn left toward Rock Island when the Government Bridge is closed due to barge traffic.

There are detour signs in place on Beck Avenue and Fort Armstrong Avenue that alert drivers to use the Davenport Gate.

Drivers crossing from Rock Island or Davenport may have longer wait times.

“Arsenal Traffic Only” signs are placed at the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge.

