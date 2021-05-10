Second man sentenced to prison for trying to drive vehicle into Muscatine Public Safety building

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – A second Muscatine man accused of trying to intentionally drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building in August was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Marc Anthony Castillo, 22, pleaded guilty on March 5 to assault on a peace officer, an aggravated misdemeanor, second-degree criminal mischief, and criminal gang participation, both a Class D felony.

He will receive credit for time already served in the Muscatine County Jail.

His brother, Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 25, also pleaded guilty in March to two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, criminal gang participation, and operating while under the influence first offense and was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison.

According to arrest affidavits filed in the case:

At 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 9, MUSCOM advised the Muscatine police about a crash in the patio area of the Public Safety Building, 312 E. 5th St.

The vehicle involved in the crash was identified as a black 2005 Nissan Armada.

The driver, later identified as Gilberto Castillo, was trying to drive the pinned SUV away from the scene.

Police reviewed video footage, which showed Castillo and his brother, Castillo, jumping and rolling out of the SUV while in the 300 block of East 5th Street.

The footage showed the SUV was pointed at the glass offices area of the Public Safety Building, a known law enforcement building for the Muscatine Police Department.

It was then sent, unoccupied, towards the building and hit an in-ground flagpole and the patio stairs, which derailed the course of the SUV.

The SUV was then pinned between two rock and stone planters. The footage showed Castillo running into the vehicle and attempting to leave the area but was unable to.

Gilberto Castillo suffered road-rash style injuries to his legs when rolling out of the SUV.

He initially refused to get out of the SUV, but he appeared extremely intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath when he did.

Gilberto Castillo refused a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test. He was arrested and had to be carried to a patrol vehicle due to his inability to walk.

While placing him into the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Gilberto Castillo used his head to strike an officer in the face just below the right eye, according to the affidavit.

