Advertisement

Several injured in rollover crash in Whiteside County

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Whiteside County. It happened around 3:55 p.m. at Illinois Rt. 172 and Hickory Hills Road.

According to the accident report, the driver of a Chevy Silverado, 40-year-old Brandi Doty of Rock Falls, failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by 32-year-old Andrew Bauer of Salem, Wisconsin. Due to the impact, the Silverado rolled over multiple times.

Doty was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A 14-year-old passenger was seriously hurt.

Bauer was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in Bauer’s car, 55-year-old Sherry Bauer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger, 30-year-old Danielle Schmider, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year-old baby boy in Bauer’s vehicle was not hurt.

The intersection was closed to traffic for about and hour-and-a-half and then reopened.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Man charged in Breasia Terrell’s death waives preliminary hearing

Latest News

Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against...
Driver turns himself in following fatal crash from February in Moline
Officials with the county’s health department say the clinic will be on Tuesday beginning at 7...
Whiteside County to hold Pfizer walk-in clinic on Tuesday
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
The single-family home sustained an estimated $15,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000...
Crews respond to early morning fire in Burlington; cause considered accidental