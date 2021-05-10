Several injured in rollover crash in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Whiteside County. It happened around 3:55 p.m. at Illinois Rt. 172 and Hickory Hills Road.

According to the accident report, the driver of a Chevy Silverado, 40-year-old Brandi Doty of Rock Falls, failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by 32-year-old Andrew Bauer of Salem, Wisconsin. Due to the impact, the Silverado rolled over multiple times.

Doty was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A 14-year-old passenger was seriously hurt.

Bauer was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in Bauer’s car, 55-year-old Sherry Bauer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger, 30-year-old Danielle Schmider, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year-old baby boy in Bauer’s vehicle was not hurt.

The intersection was closed to traffic for about and hour-and-a-half and then reopened.

