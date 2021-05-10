Spotting signs of domestic violence and how to stop it

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Domestic violence advocacy groups want you to know the signs of abuse and how to spot it in others. Bettendorf Police called the domestic disturbance they were called to on February 7 a “classic case of domestic violence.” In the 911 call to police, you could hear the caller say the man, now identified as Brian Scott, had tried to kill her mom before.

About 1 in 4 women will experience some sort of domestic violence in their lifetime, according to Family Resources. The organization wants to make sure you know how to see when it’s happening to you and others. Ali Brokaw, the Survivor Services Supervisor at Family Resources says it’s crucial to not blame the victim for not leaving earlier, “sometimes the more important question is not ‘why aren’t they leaving?’ but ‘what feels safer about staying?’ There are a lot of tactics that are used to regain control when someone thinks that they want to leave.”

Oftentimes, partners will abuse their partners in different ways which can make domestic violence difficult to spot. We often think of physical trauma when we think of domestic violence, such as black eyes or broken bones. But there’s also emotional violence, where the partner can abuse you verbally and say something like ‘you’ll never find someone else.’ Another way of being manipulated can be financially, not allowing you the opportunity to leave. Brokaw says when someone is ready to leave, they may need the first month’s rent or deposit to live in a new place, which can be even more difficult if financial abuse is at play.

No matter what the case, as a friend or family member - you should tell your loved one you support them. “At the end of the day though, the most important thing is for them to have unconditional and non-judgmental support for that person that’s in the relationship, because they may have, you know, been put down, or, you know feel like there’s no way out so for them to feel like they have this lifeline that they can reach out to, is really important,” says Brokaw.

it’s also important for bystanders to know to intervene if they see something that’s wrong. They can either go up to the survivor and ask if they need help or to contact a family or friend or if it’s appropriate, to contact the police.

Brokaw says domestic violence is all about control for the abuser, and it can impact anyone - no matter your ethnicity or socioeconomic status.

If you think someone is in a domestic violence relationship, Family Resources wants you to remember to believe the survivor. They say it takes an average of seven to nine times to actually leave that relationship.

24/7 hotline: 866-921-3354

