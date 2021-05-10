Sun, Clouds, & Showers This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - The weekend wasn’t a total washout, but we did get quite a bit of rain, with some locations getting in excess of 2″. The work week looks a lot more calm and quiet. We’ll see some sunshine and scattered clouds, along with a slight chance for a few light showers this afternoon. Highs will remain below normal, in the 50′s to low 60′s. Rain exits the region this evening as high pressure builds into the upper Midwest. That means it’ll be quiet, but cold. Temperatures will dip into the 30′s tonight and that could mean frost for some areas by morning. Sunny skies return on Tuesday with readings in the 50′s and 60′s. Look for a few passing clouds Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances back again Friday. Temperatures will rise into the 70′s by the weekend.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and scattered clouds. A slight chance for afternoon showers. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or two possible, otherwise partly cloudy and cold. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A bit milder. High: 63°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

