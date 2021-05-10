Advertisement

Sun, Clouds, & Showers This Afternoon

Quiet Weather For Much Of The Work Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - The weekend wasn’t a total washout, but we did get quite a bit of rain, with some locations getting in excess of 2″. The work week looks a lot more calm and quiet. We’ll see some sunshine and scattered clouds, along with a slight chance for a few light showers this afternoon. Highs will remain below normal, in the 50′s to low 60′s. Rain exits the region this evening as high pressure builds into the upper Midwest. That means it’ll be quiet, but cold. Temperatures will dip into the 30′s tonight and that could mean frost for some areas by morning. Sunny skies return on Tuesday with readings in the 50′s and 60′s. Look for a few passing clouds Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances back again Friday. Temperatures will rise into the 70′s by the weekend.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and scattered clouds. A slight chance for afternoon showers. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or two possible, otherwise partly cloudy and cold. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. A bit milder. High: 63°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Latest News

Expect a sun/cloud mix today with a few showers possible by afternoon.
Sprinkles This Morning/Showers This Afternoon
Expect a sun/cloud mix today with a few showers possible by afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
Rainfall reports
Cool night
Rainfall reports
Drying out