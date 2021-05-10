Advertisement

The Pitch: Making it Work in the QCA

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

TV6 was thrilled to host The Pitch with United Way of the Quad Cities and the Quad-City Times on Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Results are HERE.

QCL had two guests on the day before the broadcast to outline what to expect. In this interview, Executive Director of United Way Quad Cities, Rene Gellerman, talked about what to expect---which is a showcase of four concepts to improving literacy in the Quad Cities and why that is so important.

