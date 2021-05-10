The Pitch: Together for Tomorrow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

TV6 was thrilled to host The Pitch with United Way of the Quad Cities and the Quad-City Times on Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Results are HERE.

QCL had two guests on the day before the broadcast to outline what to expect. In this interview, Harold Hogue II of Cospero informed viewers about Together for Tomorrow, a group of advocates looking for impactful ways to change their communities for the better.

