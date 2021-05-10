Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help remove invasive species at Forest Grove Park

The city of Bettendorf is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive species at Forest...
The city of Bettendorf is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive species at Forest Grove Park. City officials say the volunteers are needed for Saturday, May 15 at 9 - 11 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive species at Forest Grove Park.

City officials say the volunteers are needed for Saturday, May 15 at 9 - 11 a.m.

“Volunteers will remove garlic mustard plants and also pick up litter that has collected over the winter,” city officials said. “Gloves, trash bags, and litter tongs will be provided.”

Those wishing to volunteer are encouraged to wear long pants and sleeves, closed-toed shoes, bug spray, sunscreen and a hat. Officials also suggest bringing water.

If you want to volunteer and you are under the age of 18 you will need adult supervision.

Registration is open until May 13, you can register on the Xstrem Cleanup website at this link.

🙋‍♂️ Volunteers Wanted! Saturday, May 15, 2021 9:00 am - 11:00 am Please join the Bettendorf Natural Resources...

Posted by City of Bettendorf, Iowa Government on Sunday, May 9, 2021

