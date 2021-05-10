Whiteside County to hold Pfizer walk-in clinic on Tuesday

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A walk-in clinic for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available Tuesday in Whiteside County.

Officials with the county’s health department say the clinic will be on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. and going until 2:30 p.m. while supplies last. The clinic will be at the health department in Rock Falls.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian.

