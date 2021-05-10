Advertisement

Whiteside County to hold Pfizer walk-in clinic on Tuesday

Officials with the county’s health department say the clinic will be on Tuesday beginning at 7...
Officials with the county’s health department say the clinic will be on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. and going until 2:30 p.m. while supplies last.(kwqc, whiteside county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A walk-in clinic for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available Tuesday in Whiteside County.

Officials with the county’s health department say the clinic will be on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. and going until 2:30 p.m. while supplies last. The clinic will be at the health department in Rock Falls.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian.

