37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.

That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.

