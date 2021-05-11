Free program to learn about history of Bishop Hill Colony

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) - As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony.

Dr. Jon Wagner, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Knox College in Galesburg, will be the first presenter in the series. On May 22, 2021, he will give an overview on the history of the Bishop Hill Colony.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will only be offered via Zoom. Contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309 927-3899 to obtain the Zoom link by Friday May 21. The free program will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

