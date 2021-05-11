Advertisement

Free program to learn about history of Bishop Hill Colony

bishop hill
bishop hill(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) - As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary Celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony.

Dr. Jon Wagner, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Knox College in Galesburg, will be the first presenter in the series. On May 22, 2021, he will give an overview on the history of the Bishop Hill Colony.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will only be offered via Zoom. Contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309 927-3899 to obtain the Zoom link by Friday May 21. The free program will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against...
Driver turns himself in following fatal Moline crash in February
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Man charged in Breasia Terrell’s death waives preliminary hearing

Latest News

Special Olympics
Special Olympics Iowa returns to in-person competition
May 10 -15
QC Craft Beer Week May 10-15
Local non-profit Well Suited helping young Black males with United Way grant
Local non-profit Well Suited helping young Black males with United Way grant
A $10 thousand grant will go to supporting Latino students at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
Manufacturing & STEM summer youth camp in Galesburg