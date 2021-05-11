Iowa Black Doula Collective helping families with grant from United Way

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Black Doula Collective is a newer organization in the Quad Cities that focuses on helping black families through the birthing process.

According to its Facebook page, the group’s mission is “to create access and provide education to support diverse birth families within Iowa through promoting holistic and evidence-based care to empower their reproductive health, fertility, birth, and postpartum journeys.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

The Iowa Black Doula Collective received $4,999.

“The grant was critical. it allowed us to move forward a little bit quicker than we would have ordinarily been able to do, being that we had funds available to really provide an impact within our community in the Quad Cities,” says Ebonie Bailey, Chair of the Iowa Black Doula Collective.

The group will use the money to start a mom’s mentoring group that will begin in June. It will also use the money to sponsor families who want to join their program but may not have the financial means to do so.

“We’re aware that’s definitely part of the equity piece. We can’t offer a service and then not be accessible for the people that we want to serve financially,” says Selchia Hinton, a doula with the Iowa Black Doula Collective. “So we really do rely on these grants to provide scholarships because what’s the service and being able to offer that to the community if it’s more expensive than what the community can afford.”

According to Hinton, data from Kids Count Data Center, 3,118 Black babies were born in 2019. “I think what we do is just touching the iceberg of birth equity in Iowa because there are fewer than 10 black doulas that are serving the state of Iowa. So, if you break that down, that’s about 300-400 babies per doula. So this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the need for birth equity in the state of Iowa.”

“When you’re talking about birth equity, it’s who’s getting quality care, who’s getting heard, who’s getting the resources that they need. Nine times out of ten we’re looking at historically marginalized communities.” Jazzmine Brooks, also a doula with the Iowa Black Doula Collective, says focusing on equity in birth is important. “Think about cesarean rates being higher amongst black folks, preterm labor being higher amongst black folks, duration of lactation being lower amongst black folks. So we know, right, research-wise these things have a high impact. High impact on the ways in which you understand your mothering, to how you connect with your baby, to your relationships. Like, all of those things impact right? Birth trauma carries forward and ends up in the child’s life in so many ways.”

If you are interested in becoming a client of the Iowa Black Doula collective, you can reach out to the group on their Facebook page, or send them an email at ibdoulascollective@gmail.com.

