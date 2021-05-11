Advertisement

Iowa Soldier’s Remains Coming Home From North Korea

Eldert Beek Died In 1950 in North Korea
Iowa soldier Eldert Beek's remains finally coming home from Korea
Iowa soldier Eldert Beek's remains finally coming home from Korea(US Army)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An Iowa soldier who was killed in North Korea in 1950 is finally coming home. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced today the remains of Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek, 20, of Sibley, Iowa, were identified on April 14, 2020.

In late 1950, Beek was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, for examination. It was determined Beek’s remains were among those turned over to the U.S.

Beek’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Beek will be buried June 14, 2021, in George, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against...
Driver turns himself in following fatal crash from February in Moline
Several injured in rollover crash in Whiteside County
Officials with the county’s health department say the clinic will be on Tuesday beginning at 7...
Whiteside County to hold Pfizer walk-in clinic on Tuesday
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments