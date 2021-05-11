Iowa Soldier’s Remains Coming Home From North Korea

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An Iowa soldier who was killed in North Korea in 1950 is finally coming home. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced today the remains of Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek, 20, of Sibley, Iowa, were identified on April 14, 2020.

In late 1950, Beek was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, for examination. It was determined Beek’s remains were among those turned over to the U.S.

Beek’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Beek will be buried June 14, 2021, in George, Iowa.

