Moline man sentenced to federal prison in Geneseo bomb threat case

Michael Lee Allen
Michael Lee Allen(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KWQC) - A Moline man has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for making threats of having a gun and a bomb in September 2019.

Michael Lee Allen, 45, pleaded guilty in January to conveying a false bomb threat in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

On Thursday, Judge James Shadid sentenced him to 21 months in prison with credit for time already served. He must also serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence, court records show.

There is no parole in the federal system.

At 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019, Geneseo police responded to a report of a person, later identified as Allen, making threats involving a potential gun and a bomb at a local business.

Officers located Allen’s vehicle, which sped off. Police arrested Allen once the vehicle stopped.

Police said he made statements to officers about a bomb in the vehicle.

According to police, the Quad City Bomb Squad was called in and determined no gun or bomb inside the vehicle.

He initially faced charges of making a terrorist threat, giving false bomb alarm, and aggravated fleeing in Henry County Circuit Court. Those charges were dropped in January 2020 after he was indicted in federal court, court records show.

