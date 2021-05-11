Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - When Orion Superintendent Joe Blessman received the Orion school district’s monthly gas bill in March, he thought at first there was a typo.

“We opened the bill we actually thought that it was wrong, you know a misprint, we’re off a decimal or something, it’s supposed to be $10,200 or something like that and not $102,000,” Blessman said.

The district’s natural gas bill went from $6.2k in January to $99.6k in February. The 1500% spike was due to winter storm Uri in February freezing well heads and natural gas processing plants in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Normally it’s measured in one-million British thermal units, in February normally we pay less than $3 for one-million British thermal units, we paid $155.84,” Blessman said, “They (energy company) acknowledged something went wrong, we hope there’s some accountability for that.”

Blessman said the district went ahead and paid the bill on time to avoid any additional costs.

“We went ahead and paid the bill due to the fact that a late charge on a $100,000 gas bill is pretty substantial so to limit our losses we paid it hoping that there will be something in return if it’s price gouging or whatever they can do for us,” Blessman said, “We did have to amend the budget at the last board meeting, we paid one month of gas, we paid one year’s worth of gas in one month.”

Blessman said the district won’t see any significant or long-term impacts from the amended budget, although he’s still left frustrated about not being notified about the spike in prices.

“I guess the part that bothered me the most is that it just showed up in the mail like most of our normal bill does, I would have thought that with these kind of price increases that we would have been contacted,” Blessman said, “Obviously in February we can’t turn our heat off, at these prices we might have dialed it back a few degrees, I don’t know because this turned into be real money real soon.”

