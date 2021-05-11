Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership aims to maintain, enhance relationships with the community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new partnership was announced Tuesday morning in Davenport, the formation of the Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership. The new partnership aims to maintain and enhance “positive relationships between the Iowa Quad Cities’ law enforcement agencies and the communities in which they serve.”

“We are pleased to be able to announce the formation of this partnership to the community,” said Michael Guster, President of the Davenport NAACP. “Over the past several months this group has met regularly to discuss how to improve relations between law enforcement and minority communities and I look forward to continuing those discussions.”

The Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership has been meeting regularly since June 2020 to discuss community-police issues that arose nationally in the summer of 2020.

The Partnership will work collaboratively to address issues such as disproportionality in police operations, develop strategies to engage people of color in process improvements and recruitment, and review current public safety organizational policies.

“The past year has shown the need for continued dialogue between law enforcement and community groups,” said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “Our area law enforcement partners welcome these discussions to improve our relationships with our community.”

