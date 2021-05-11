Advertisement

Special Olympics Iowa returns to in-person competition

Special Olympics
Special Olympics(WRDW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRIMES, Iowa (KWQC) - Special Olympics Iowa began holding its first sports competitions since the COVID-19 outbreak suspended events in March of 2020.

Over the next three months, Special Olympics Iowa will hold 11 Area Games across the state. The competitions will give athletes an opportunity to compete in the 50M dash, 100M dash, softball throw, standing long jump, and mini javelin throw. While the games will not feature one-on-one interactions with other teams, they do give the athletes an opportunity to put their training to the test in-person for the first time in 15 months.

To help with social distancing, participating teams will receive a timeslot in which their athletes will be able to come and compete in their chosen events. Once teams are finished, scores and times will be tabulated, and medals will be presented.

“We are thrilled to be offering our athletes an opportunity to begin returning to in-person competition,” said Dawn Criss, Senior Director of Sports and Programs for Special Olympics Iowa.  “While the set-up will be a little different than what people are used to, this is a big step towards full in-person competitions and programs.”

Area Games Schedule with Location of Events

May 11 – Humboldt High School

May 11 - DeWitt Central Middle School

May 13 – Indianola Middle School

May 19 – Mount Mercy University

May 21 – Harlan Community Schools: Merrill Field

May 22 – Muscatine YMCA

May 29 – North Scott High School

June 5 – Winterset High School

June 5 – Dubuque Hempstead High School

June 12 – LeMars Community High School

July 17 – Cedar Falls High School

*Events are not open to spectators.

About Special Olympics Iowa Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 99 counties of Iowa.  Twenty-three Olympic-style sports are offered to more than 14,500 athletes and Unified partners year-round.

