State Farm hiring 1,500 full-time claims agents

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KWQC) - State Farm is hiring more than 1,500 full-time claims employees. That includes positions based in-office at State Farm headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois, as well as facilities in Dallas, Phoenix, and Atlanta. Due to record growth, State Farm is adding the positions to assist customers with the claims process. The full-time positions, which could cover a variety of shifts, includes access to full benefits. Insurance experience isn’t necessary.

Interested job seekers are invited to take part in an online career fair being held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central time).

“Our employees are the key to ensuring our continued success,” said State Farm HR&D Director Jill Lacy Green. “Our virtual career fair will allow potential applicants to engage with our recruiters to learn more about our career opportunities, interviewing and resume tips, as well as our benefits before applying.”

To register go to the virtual career fair online by visiting //StateFarm.com/careers.

