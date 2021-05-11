Advertisement

State Farm hiring 1,500 full-time claims agents

1,500 positions are open during a job fair on May 13, 2021
1,500 positions are open during a job fair on May 13, 2021(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KWQC) - State Farm is hiring more than 1,500 full-time claims employees. That includes positions based in-office at State Farm headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois, as well as facilities in Dallas, Phoenix, and Atlanta.  Due to record growth, State Farm is adding the positions to assist customers with the claims process. The full-time positions, which could cover a variety of shifts, includes access to full benefits. Insurance experience isn’t necessary.

Interested job seekers are invited to take part in an online career fair being held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central time).

“Our employees are the key to ensuring our continued success,” said State Farm HR&D Director Jill Lacy Green. “Our virtual career fair will allow potential applicants to engage with our recruiters to learn more about our career opportunities, interviewing and resume tips, as well as our benefits before applying.”

To register go to the virtual career fair online by visiting //StateFarm.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday
Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Police say on February 17, the Rock Island County State’s attorney filed charges against...
Driver turns himself in following fatal Moline crash in February
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Man charged in Breasia Terrell’s death waives preliminary hearing

Latest News

bishop hill
Free program to learn about history of Bishop Hill Colony
Special Olympics
Special Olympics Iowa returns to in-person competition
The Iowa Black Doula Collective receives grant money from United Way's United for Equity Fund....
Iowa Black Doula Collective helping families with grant from United Way
Iowa Black Doula Collective receives United Way grant
Iowa Black Doula Collective receives United Way grant