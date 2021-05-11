Advertisement

Two correctional officers fired in Rock Island County; charged with aggravated battery

Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the Rock Island County Jail on January 29. Officials with the state’s attorney’s office said the altercation involved a female inmate and two female correctional officers.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the Rock Island County Jail on January 29. Officials with the state’s attorney’s office said the altercation involved a female inmate and two female correctional officers.

On Tuesday, February 2, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos ordered an internal investigation into the incident and then on Thursday, February 25, the internal investigation was finished and returned to Sheriff Bustos. Further investigation was necessary according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bustos then requested the assistance of the city of Rock Island Police Department and the state’s attorney’s office to conduct a separate and independent criminal investigation. Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department secured all evidence, investigated the events that took place and then referred the case to the state’s attorney’s office.

Officials with the state’s attorney’s office found enough evidence to file aggravated battery charges against the two correctional officers. Both officers are being charged with aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. Officials say they made “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature and causing bodily harm to an incarcerated inmate at the Rock Island County Jail. The contact and harm alleged in these charges consisted of multiple punches and kicks to the victim’s arms, which resulted in bruising, scratches and swelling.”

On Tuesday, May 11, Alondra Martinez and Mackenzie Martin were both terminated as employees of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and both were charged.

“With this difficult news, we commend those members of the Sheriff’s Department who brought this incident to our attention and requested an outside investigation,” officials with the state’s attorney’s office said in a release. “Correctional officers have the difficult task of keeping both the public and inmates safe, and we thank the many officers who bring honor to these duties daily.”

