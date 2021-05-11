Two men die due to COVID in Rock Island County; 20+ new cases announced

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The health department in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced two additional deaths due to COVID-19. A man in his 80′s and a man in his 70′s have both passed away. Officials say both were in the hospital.

The total number of deaths in the county is at 318.

“We saddened to report two deaths today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere sympathies to their families and friends.”

Additionally, health officials announce 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 14,665.

There are currently 23 patients in the hospital with the virus and the average age of newly infected patients is at 40.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 2 men in their 70s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.