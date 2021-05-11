Warming Days & Crisp Cool Nights Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We started the day on a chilly (and frosty) note, with temperatures in the 30′s north and 40′s south. The good news is that sunshine (and a few clouds) will make a return to the region, with highs warming into the 50′s and 60′s. The not-so-good news is that you may have to cover those plants again for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. There will be a chance for some frost through the midweek, before a warming trend begins Friday. Look for highs in the 60′s and 70′s with rain chances through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High: 61°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Areas of frost possible overnight. Low: 37°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of frost early morning, then mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 65°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

