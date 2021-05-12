Advertisement

2 people taken to hospital in crash in Whiteside Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash at the intersection of Moline Road and Illinois Rt. 78 in Whiteside County Wednesday. Just before noon, a car driven by 20-year-old Bobbie Joe Merrill of Erie, Ill. was westbound on Moline Road and when it was struck by a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Samantha Luett of Clinton, Iowa. According to the sheriff’s office, Luett was southbound and stopped at the intersection, then proceeded eastbound and failed to yield.

After the collision, Luett’s vehicle came to rest in the south ditch on the rooftop.  A MedForce Helicopter landed at the scene and took Luett to a hospital in Rockford due to her injuries, and Merrill was transported to a local hospital. 

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by IllinoisState Police, the Prophetstown Police Dept., Erie EMS and Fire, and Prophetstown/Lyndon Fire. 

