Crews respond to engulfed home early Wednesday morning

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway following a house fire near the intersection of West 8th Street and Gaines Street Wednesday around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say when crews arrived, the front part of the home was engulfed in flames.

Although people were inside the home at the time it occurred, they all managed to evacuate without any injuries.  However, a dog was killed.

At this time, officials do not know what may have caused the fire.

