Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As crews continue to finish the new I-74 bridge, crews are also spending time demolishing the remains of the old I-74 bridge. But Marigold Resources in Davenport wants to keep a portion of the old bridge structure in Moline up to construct a pier and sky deck.

“We think it aligns really really well with a lot of the effort and energy that’s been done to date one how to make the Quad Cities a better place to live,” Marigold Resources managing partner Todd McGreevy said.

The Pier would be multi-purpose with a gathering space, commerce area, and even residence spaces. McGreevy feels the project would be a great fixture for the future of the QC.

“If you go back to the Q2030, the big table and all the efforts that have been made in the community to focus on what are our assets and how do we do work force retention and how do we do better tourism and how do we have a better way of life, the river is the number one resource!” McGreevy said.

Although the idea is seeing pushback from Moline government though, as Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati sees the project coming too late.

“I appreciate big ideas, I appreciate creative thinking but we in the city have to balance all of that with really practical decision and at this time I don’t think it’s practical to move ahead with that idea,” Rayapati said.

“In order to have any legs to it it should’ve been brought forward much earlier of the process of the I-74 project,” Rayapati added, “I don’t see a future for that particular idea.”

Before the idea becomes completely denied though, McGreevy hopes for an opportunity to talk with leaders

“Let’s do a fiscally sober review of the opportunity,” McGreevy said, “You should measure twice before you cut once and you only get one shot at reviewing this so without the fair shake fiscal analysis of it I think it would be unfortunate if the citizens of Moline passed up the opportunity.”

You can find out more about the project and additional details at vetspier.org.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.