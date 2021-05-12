Davenport, neighboring school districts react to end of voluntary diversity plans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill which ends voluntary diversity plans. Only five school districts use the plans which can prevent students from open enrolling outside of their district.

“No matter what legislation happens, no matter what laws or rules that are made, we’re gonna take those and we’re going to make the best decisions with the information that we have and we’re going to move forward,” Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said.

According to the Legislative Service Agency, Davenport schools would be projected to lose 94 students and nearly $700,000 worth of revenue in fiscal year 2022. Schneckloth imagines staffing taking the biggest hit from the reduced income.

“79-82% of our budget is staffing so we obviously try to make decisions as far away from children as possible but any kind of budgetary issue we have is usually where we have to make reductions,” he said.

Neighboring districts like North Scott aren’t thrilled with the timing of the bill either, as plans have been set for the 2021-22 school year.

“The challenge for us is because there’s no deadlines and we’re past our budgeting and we’re in the process of hiring teachers, we really need to know sooner than later from families if they’re going to consider open enrolling,” North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said.

And while impact of this plan ending could create competition, Stutting wants to see all QCA public schools thrive.

“I don’t ever want us to get to putting up billboards and running radio ads to balance our budget because I need the steal kids from other districts,” Stutting said, “We want four strong school districts in the Quad Cities (Iowa Metro).”

