Dubuque authorities warn of dangerous fentanyl found in local street drugs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public warning about a dangerous drug trend in the area. The department is telling residents not to purchase pills from street drug dealers. Officials have noticed pills are being sold as ecstasy or prescription drugs, when instead, they contain Fentanyl, a highly dangerous narcotic analgesic. A small amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose, and possibly death.

If you or someone you know is addicted to drugs and buying them on the street, officials urge you to be very cautious. Only purchase pills from a licensed pharmacist, or reputable legal vendor.

To get help with drug addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) at: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline .

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.