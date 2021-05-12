Advertisement

Dubuque authorities warn of dangerous fentanyl found in local street drugs

Fentanyl OD Stats
Fentanyl OD Stats
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public warning about a dangerous drug trend in the area. The department is telling residents not to purchase pills from street drug dealers. Officials have noticed pills are being sold as ecstasy or prescription drugs, when instead, they contain Fentanyl, a highly dangerous narcotic analgesic. A small amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose, and possibly death.

If you or someone you know is addicted to drugs and buying them on the street, officials urge you to be very cautious. Only purchase pills from a licensed pharmacist, or reputable legal vendor.

To get help with drug addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) at: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline .

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the...
Two correctional officers fired in Rock Island County; charged with aggravated battery
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Davenport group hoping to create pier in Moline with remains of old I-74 Bridge
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri

Latest News

According to officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) there is a “pretty...
DNR: Black bear population likely to expand in Iowa
There are currently 26 patients in the hospital due to the virus and the new average age of...
Rock Island County reports 30+ new cases of COVID-19
Don't cancel your plans just yet.
Rain chances return by the weekend
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa ending federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits in June