Advertisement

Dunkin’ employee charged in death after allegedly hitting customer over slur

Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.(Tampa Police)
By WWSB staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Dunkin’ employee has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly punched a man for using a racial slur, causing the victim to fall and hit his head. The victim succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The incident occurred May 5 at a Dunkin’ store on 50th Street in Tampa. Police say the 77-year-old victim was upset at the service he was receiving and got into a verbal altercation with employees. The man was asked to leave when witnesses told police he began arguing with Corey Pujols, a worker at the store.

The victim called Pujols a racial slur; Pujols challenged the victim to repeat it, a police report said. The victim repeated the slur, and that’s when Pujols punched the victim on the jaw. This knocked the victim out, and the victim fell to the floor with his head hitting the floor, police said.

The victim died from his injuries Friday, police say. Pujols was initially charged May 5 with battery of a victim older than 65. Since the victim’s death, Pujols has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the...
Two correctional officers fired in Rock Island County; charged with aggravated battery
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri
Michael Lee Allen
Moline man sentenced to federal prison in Geneseo bomb threat case
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis

Latest News

One police officer was killed and another was wounded while serving a search warrant at an...
1 officer killed, 1 wounded serving warrant in Calif.
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Israeli army: Soldier killed in anti-tank missile attack
The pump prices had doubled in a few days, one customer said.
Virginia gas station charges nearly $7 a gallon
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post