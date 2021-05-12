Durant and Wilton Schools to offer vaccine to those 12+ after FDA gives approval

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - After the FDA gave final approval on Wednesday for the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in those aged 12-15, Durant and Wilton school districts are acting quickly to get their students vaccinated. The joint vaccine clinic between the two districts will be held on Thursday, May 13.

“Right now I would say we have got probably 30 to 35 on the list for the Durant district. I don’t know about Wilton but it’s probably around the same so that was a good response for an initial clinic,” says Mary Dorris, school nurse at Durant Community School District.

Staff says this will keep more kids in the classroom. If a fully vaccinated student is exposed to the virus they will not need to quarantine or be sent home to learn virtually.

“Having more immunity within our district, those kids can get back to a more normal year for next year and so the goal is to provide it conveniently for them to receive the vaccine,” says Dorris.

Health officials say vaccinating young teens is a step forward for both kids and parents.

“We know that kids do better when they’re at school. Parents do better when their kids are at school because they can focus on their jobs. Kids want to go on playdates and kids want to play on baseball teams and to do this safely we need to get them vaccinated. So I think there will be a great demand,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

If you would like your child to receive the vaccine during Thursday’s clinic at school, contact the school nurse to have your child added to the list. All students receiving the vaccine must have a signed consent form. Students will get the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 3.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.