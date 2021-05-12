Erie man arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Whiteside County on multiple charges including sexual assault.

Officials with the village of Erie announced the arrest of 73-year-old Danny I. Smith, of Erie. On May 12, village officials say the Erie Police Department finished a sex assault investigation that resulted in Smith’s arrest.

He is being charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and other charges. All of them are felony charges.

Smith was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where he is being held until his court appearance.

