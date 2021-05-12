Family displaced after house fire in Colona

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Colona Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday around 9 p.m. on the 300 block of 10th Avenue.

Officials say as they arrived on the scene, thick smoke could be seen coming out of the house. They say one resident was still in the home at the time, but the family of three is safe and without injuries.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the lower bedroom of the home. They called for Mutual aid, and the Coal Valley Fire Department assisted in containing the fire.

The family is currently displaced and staying in a nearby hotel. The family cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe it to be accidental.

