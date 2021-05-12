Advertisement

Family displaced after house fire in Colona

The Colona Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday around 9 p.m. on the 300 block of...
The Colona Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday around 9 p.m. on the 300 block of 10th Avenue.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Colona Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday around 9 p.m. on the 300 block of 10th Avenue.

Officials say as they arrived on the scene, thick smoke could be seen coming out of the house. They say one resident was still in the home at the time, but the family of three is safe and without injuries.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the lower bedroom of the home. They called for Mutual aid, and the Coal Valley Fire Department assisted in containing the fire.

The family is currently displaced and staying in a nearby hotel. The family cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe it to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state will end its participation in federal...
It’s time to ‘get back to work’; Iowa ends pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Two correctional facility officers have been charged after an incident that took place at the...
Two correctional officers fired in Rock Island County; charged with aggravated battery
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri
Orion School District looks to resolve $99k February natural gas bill cause by winter storm Uri
Michael Lee Allen
Moline man sentenced to federal prison in Geneseo bomb threat case
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis

Latest News

An investigation is underway following a house fire near the intersection of West 8th Street...
Crews respond to engulfed home early Wednesday morning
Don't cancel your plans just yet.
Rain chances return by the weekend
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa ending federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits in June
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tree falls on a house in Silvis