Iowa ending federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The state of Iowa will end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits in June. Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to Gov. Reynolds’ office, the move is part of new measures to address the state’s ‘severe workforce shortage.’

“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement, “But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work. Our unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent, vaccines are available to anyone who wants one, and we have more jobs available than unemployed people.”

According to Iowa Workforce Development, state unemployment benefits average $390 per week. COVID-19 related assistance offered an additional $300 per week. The additional payment was made to all Iowans who were receiving unemployment benefits regardless of the program under which they are being paid. The last payable week for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will be the week ending June 12.

Claimants who have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment benefits and are now receiving benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program will no longer be eligible for UI payments after June 12.

Iowa will no longer participate in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. PUA presently provides benefits to the self-employed, the underemployed, independent contractors, and individuals who have been unable to work due to health or COVID-19-related reasons. The last payable week for PUA will be the week ending June 12.

Iowa will no longer participate in the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program, which offers supplemental payments to individuals who had both traditional W-2 income as well as self-employment income.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she agrees with the governor’s decision.

“Iowa is ready to open the doors. This means we will have more folks going back to work without those expanded benefits. We are ready to do that.”

According to state data, in March of this year, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent. This is down from a high of 10.2 percent in April of last year. Iowa Workforce Development reported 60,900 Iowans receiving unemployment benefits.

Supporters of the federal unemployment programs argue the issue is more than a labor shortage, pointing towards people reluctant to take service and hospitality industry jobs because of COVID-19 and issues with child care.

But restaurants in the Quad Cities, including Barrel House, are struggling to find staff. Barrel House is now adjusting their hours and closing on Monday for the next few weeks until they can hire more people.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for a long time. 15 plus years. I don’t ever really remember having these issues,” Lisa Buzea, General Manager at Barrel House - Utica Ridge, said, “We can’t get anybody to apply and then also the staff we do have they’re burned out. They work all the time. All of us do.”

Iowa is the seventh state to announce it will refuse the federal unemployment benefits. Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina have already made similar moves.

More information from Iowa Workforce Development can be found here .

