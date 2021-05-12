Rock Island County reports 30+ new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Wednesday announced 34 new cases of COVID, bringing the county total to 14,689 cases.

There are currently 26 patients in the hospital due to the virus and the new average age of infected patients is at 39.

The new cases are:

· 3 women in their 70s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 5 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 3 boys in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Staying home when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

